Region 8 HS Sports Scoreboard (4/27/21)

The rivals split a 4A-3 doubleheader Tuesday.
By Chris Hudgison | April 27, 2021 at 10:07 PM CDT - Updated April 27 at 10:09 PM

Tuesday featured 4A-3 showdowns on the diamond plus conference tournament action.

Brookland 6, Valley View 5 (Baseball)

Valley View 2, Brookland 1 (Baseball)

Brookland and Valley View split 4A-3 baseball doubleheader

Valley View 4, Brookland 2 (Softball)

Valley View 4, Brookland 1 (Softball)

Valley View sweeps Brookland in 4A-3 softball doubleheader

East Poinsett County 15, Riverside 4 (2A-3 Baseball Tournament)

East Poinsett County baseball beats Riverside to advance to 2A-3 Tournament semifinals

Riverside 7, Marmaduke 6 (2A-3 Softball Tournament)

Riverside softball beats Marmaduke to advance to 2A-3 Tournament semifinals

Jonesboro 10, Paragould 0 (Baseball)

Paragould 10, Jonesboro 0 (Softball)

Paragould 14, Jonesboro 0 (Softball)

Jonesboro 9, Paragould 0 (Boys Soccer)

Jonesboro 7, Paragould 3 (Girls Soccer)

Batesville 5, Nettleton 1 (Boys Soccer)

Nettleton 3, Batesville 1 (Girls Soccer)

Greene County Tech 6, Searcy 3 (Baseball)

Greene County Tech 4, Searcy 3 (Softball)

Greene County Tech 12, Searcy 2 (Softball)

Greene County Tech 7, West Memphis 1 (Boys Soccer)

Greene County Tech 12, West Memphis 0 (Girls Soccer)

Marion 11, Batesville 1 (Baseball)

Marion 12, Batesville 0 (Softball)

Marion 5, Batesville 4 (Softball)

Osceola 7, Harrisburg 6 (3A-3 Baseball Tournament)

Harrisburg 5, Walnut Ridge 1 (3A-3 Softball Tournament)

Marmaduke 6, Bay 3 (2A-3 Baseball Tournament)

Salem 2, Sloan-Hendrix 1 (2A-2 Baseball Tournament)

