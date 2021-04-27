Tuesday featured 4A-3 showdowns on the diamond plus conference tournament action.
Region 8 HS Sports Scoreboard (4/27/21)
Brookland 6, Valley View 5 (Baseball)
Valley View 2, Brookland 1 (Baseball)
Valley View 4, Brookland 2 (Softball)
Valley View 4, Brookland 1 (Softball)
East Poinsett County 15, Riverside 4 (2A-3 Baseball Tournament)
Riverside 7, Marmaduke 6 (2A-3 Softball Tournament)
Jonesboro 10, Paragould 0 (Baseball)
Paragould 10, Jonesboro 0 (Softball)
Paragould 14, Jonesboro 0 (Softball)
Jonesboro 9, Paragould 0 (Boys Soccer)
Jonesboro 7, Paragould 3 (Girls Soccer)
Batesville 5, Nettleton 1 (Boys Soccer)
Nettleton 3, Batesville 1 (Girls Soccer)
Greene County Tech 6, Searcy 3 (Baseball)
Greene County Tech 4, Searcy 3 (Softball)
Greene County Tech 12, Searcy 2 (Softball)
Greene County Tech 7, West Memphis 1 (Boys Soccer)
Greene County Tech 12, West Memphis 0 (Girls Soccer)
Marion 11, Batesville 1 (Baseball)
Marion 12, Batesville 0 (Softball)
Marion 5, Batesville 4 (Softball)
Osceola 7, Harrisburg 6 (3A-3 Baseball Tournament)
Harrisburg 5, Walnut Ridge 1 (3A-3 Softball Tournament)
Marmaduke 6, Bay 3 (2A-3 Baseball Tournament)
Salem 2, Sloan-Hendrix 1 (2A-2 Baseball Tournament)
