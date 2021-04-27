Residents upset after building code violated

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - Some Trumann residents say they have lost faith in their city officials for letting a building code slip, but other residents say the code violation isn’t that big of a deal.
The city violated a building code allowing a private home to build a 900-square-foot accessory building, 100-square-feet over the limit and in direct violation of Trumann’s Zoning Code.
Section 10.01 C of the zoning code states, “accessory buildings cannot exceed 800 square feet without a conditional use permit” and a public hearing where neighbors and concerned citizens can voice their opinions, something Mayor Barbara Lewallen admitted the city failed to do at the Apr. 20th city council meeting.
Lewallen says this code is new, and the city wasn’t aware of the code.
Jay Roberts lives across the street from the building and says the building is too large, too close to the street, and is disrupting the flow of the neighborhood.
“The city has dropped the ball on this. We had a few council members that seem sympathetic to the cause, and we’ve had others that seem like it’s one of those deals that ‘it’s not in my front yard, so I’m not worried about it,’” said Roberts.
While others, like resident April Beavers, feels differently.
“I mean, she owned up to her mistake. It was a mistake. We all make mistakes. Like I said again, there are more pressing matters in this town that needs to be fixed other than a building in a neighborhood,” said Beavers.
Roberts wants to make it clear that he and other residents have nothing personal against the homeowner. Their beef is with the city.
In the city council meeting, Lewallen says there is nothing else the city can legally do, and they are not liable for violating the code.
She says she offered the homeowner funding to take down the building and move it to another location. The homeowner declined.
Roberts says that he and other residents are exploring their options to hold the city accountable.
When we reached out to Lewallen Tuesday on the issue, she said “no comment.”
