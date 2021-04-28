AED’s distributed to ballparks

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - NEA Baptist presented an automatic external defibrillator (AED) to Jonesboro Public Schools at the start of the baseball game against Paragould.
This comes after JHS sophomore Luke Brodell suffered a cardiac arrest over a year ago during his workout at Annie Camp Junior High School.
Brodell’s father and one of his coaches came to his rescue with the use of CPR and an AED.
The baseball player says he wanted to raise awareness about the importance of having an AED in schools, parks, and sports complexes.
“I think that it’s good that I brought awareness to it with my case so that we can help other kids if that ever happens again around here,” Brodell said.
According to a press release from NEA Baptist, the Luke Brodell AED Fund raised $10,000, which helped distribute 6 defibrillators: One to Jonesboro Public Schools and Brookland Public Schools, and two each to Southside Softball Complex and Joe Mack Campbell Park.
