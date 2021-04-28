A&P Commission seeing more hotel stays in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Events are back on the schedule here in Jonesboro, officials said Wednesday.
The Advertising and Promotions Commission met Wednesday for the first time since last year and are cautiously optimistic.
That is what the chairman of the commission, Jerry Morgan, said after the meeting.
They are now seeing an upward trend of hotel stays in the city, which helps fund many events here.
Morgan said the numbers they are seeing now look like pre-pandemic hotel stays.
So, they’re adding events to the schedule.
“We had a lot of events get canceled last year, obviously, but many of those are back on the schedule. The BBQ Fest is scheduled for September. We are a major part of that. We moved that into a two-day concert. Friday night and Saturday night,” says Morgan.
Also on the agenda was the approval to hire a sports sales manager.
Now, this person would coordinate bringing more tournaments to Jonesboro.
This item was approved, and the committee will start searching for the person to hire.
Morgan says this position will help bring more people to Jonesboro to stay, eat, and shop.
