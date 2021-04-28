April 28: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Wednesday, April 28. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
It’s rained two out of the last three Wednesdays in Region 8 and we expect more of the same today.
A slow-moving cold front will keep showers and thunderstorms in the area for the next two days.
It’ll feel warm and humid today with highs near 80.
Slightly cooler conditions can be expected for Thursday behind the front.
In all, we’ll come away with 1-2″ of rainfall areawide.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
One Region 8 sheriff’s office is beefing up its mobile command unit to better serve citizens and fight crime.
A Region 8 hospital has begun work on its largest construction project in years.
A local constable found himself behind bars after investigators say he sent nude photos to a girl and attempted to rape her.
Police need help finding the person who shot a man Tuesday night, sending him to the hospital.
Jurnee Taylor and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
