Iowa HS QB Jaxon Dailey commits to Arkansas State for 2022

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football has their first commitment for the 2022 recruiting class.
Southeast Polk (IA) QB Jaxon Dailey verballed with the Red Wolves Thursday evening. He had offers from Iowa State, Michigan, Western Kentucky, Rice, Buffalo, and Princeton. Dailey led the Rams to a 10-1 record and the 2020 4A State Championship Game. The southpaw signal caller earned All-State 2nd Team honors by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association.
The Des Moines Register reports Dailey threw for 1,297 yards, 14 touchdowns, and 4 interceptions in the 2019 season. He also ran for 144 yards and a score.
