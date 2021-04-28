Man arrested in sexual assault case

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County man faces a June 30 court date after Jonesboro police say he sexually assaulted a child, then put a woman in a chokehold after she confronted him about the incident.
Jamie Edward Rouse, 31, Jonesboro was arrested on April 27 on suspicion of sexual assault-2nd degree and aggravated assault on a family or household member in the case.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Jonesboro police went to a local hospital after getting a call about a sexual assault. The woman told police that the child woke her up around 4 a.m. and told her about the situation.
The woman told police she got out of bed and confronted Rouse.
“They began arguing and during the argument, Jamie was able to get (the woman) in a chokehold from the back and attempted to choke her,” Jonesboro police said. “(The woman) stated she was unable to breathe and tried to tell the children to run outside.”
The woman was able to get away and call the police.
A $50,000 bond was set Wednesday for Rouse in the case.
A no-contact order was also issued in the case.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.