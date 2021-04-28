Red Wolves and Razorbacks projected to be selected in 2021 NFL Draft

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State hasn’t had a player selected in 7 years.
Two Red Wolves could end that drought this weekend. An NFL.com mock draft has Jonathan Adams Jr. as a 6th round pick. The JHS alum was the 2020 Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year and landed on six All-American teams.
Jay and Forrest Merrill earned invites to the NFL Scouting Combine. Forrest earned All-Sun Belt accolades in 2018, 2019, and 2020.
A couple Razorbacks are projected to be selected this weekend. DL Jonathan Marshall and RB Rakeem Boyd landed on ESPN’s list of the Top 350 prospects. Feleipe Franks is also on Todd McShay’s radar. He’s projected as a 6th round pick in the NFL.com mock draft.
You can watch all three days of the 2021 NFL Draft on KAIT-ABC.
Thursday 7:00pm: 1st Round
Friday 6:00pm: 2nd Round & 3rd Round
Saturday 11:00am: 4th Round, 5th Round, 6th Round, 7th Round
