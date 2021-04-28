School to probe girls’ basketball program

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Blytheville School District called a special meeting Monday for an open floor hearing between two coaches of the girls’ high school basketball team.
Assistant Coach Melissa Young accused Head Coach Greg Wilson of being unprofessional and demeaning toward her about her coaching skills and is accusing the school district of gender inequities.
Prior to the hearing, Young sent the grievance to Superintendent Bobby Ashley about Wilson.
Ashley says Wilson denies some of the accusations being brought against him.
“She alleged that he stood up and slammed his fist down on the desk—in a meeting that I was in – a year ago and said, ‘I want you out. I want you out,’” Ashley said.
Ashley added he did not find Young’s grievance to be of merit and denied her request to move Wilson to the boys’ basketball team “and replace him” with a female coach for the girls’ team.
The board also denied Young’s request in the hearing, due to state policy.
“The school board, in its current capacity, does not have the right to remove a coach from their position,” said the superintendent, adding that he has to recommend the removal first.
Ashley will be responsible for the investigation.
He will look into the basketball program to find any inequities between the two teams.
The superintendent is hopeful that he can get the two coaches to be on one accord.
