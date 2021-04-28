Sheriff’s office improves efficiency with changes to mobile command post

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Craighead County Sheriff’s Office is working on making changes to their mobile command post, after discovering there were some pieces of equipment that were not working.
Sheriff Marty Boyd says changes to the mobile command post can help his deputies work more efficiently.
“It puts all the officers on the same page where we have a central command center on location where we know what’s taken place,” said Sheriff Boyd, “so everyone is working together and not working against each other.”
Changes include a wider workspace and more monitors to keep up with drones, officers’ locations and calls to dispatch.
The mobile command post has been used for multiple purposes—like during the March 2020 tornado to provide a centralized location for various departments and volunteers assisting in recovery.
