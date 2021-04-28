State Senate honors late Sen. Linda Collins with memorial resolution

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The family of Linda Collins stood front and center in the Arkansas Senate as a memorial resolution honoring the late Senator was passed Tuesday.
It’s been nearly two years since Collins was murdered, and it was an investigation that caught national attention, with Collins’ longtime friend Rebecca O’Donnell pleading guilty to her murder last August.
Now, a Senate Memorial Resolution, SMR 7, honoring the late Senator was adopted.
It is one of just seven memorial resolutions the Senate adopted this year, resolutions to remember and recognize officials on the city, county, and state levels who have died.
“Just looking around while it was being presented, it was very somber and respectful,” Erin Hogan, a co-worker of Collins, said. “It was just super, super awesome.”
The Senate gave the Collins family a standing ovation after the resolution was read, a resolution presented “in respectful memory of Senator Linda Collins and in recognition of her many contributions to the state of Arkansas and her local community.”
Hogan, a Research and Administrative Assistant for Family Council, says it was a special, yet bittersweet moment.
“I think that was definitely a way to heal in some ways,” Hogan said. “They were very appreciative to the Senate for creating it — creating the resolution — and for honoring their mom’s legacy.”
A legacy was expressed in the memorial resolution, telling of achievements and accolades Collins achieved in and out of office.
She served as the State Director for the National Foundation for Women Legislators, and as the president of the Arkansas Lodging Association.
But, those are just two out of over a dozen organizations in the state and the Pocahontas communities that Collins served in.
Hogan says if Collins were here today, she’d be humbled by the recognition.
“She was a very humble person so she probably would go hide somewhere,” Hogan laughed. “She would be super grateful that her family was able to experience that because I know they’ve been through a whole lot.”
With it passed, the Collins family will receive a copy of the resolution. Hogan said she’s happy that this is just another way Senator Collins’ legacy will carry on.
