Two killed in Fulton County crash

FULTON CO., Ark. (KAIT) - Two White County residents were killed Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash in Fulton County, according to the Arkansas State Police.
Debra Kay Hudson, 38, of Bald Knob and Wesley Dean Burns, 50, of Judsonia was traveling west on Highway 62 in a Ram 3500 around 9:15 a.m. Wednesday when the crash happened.
According to ASP, the Ram 3500 crossed the double yellow-centerline of Highway 62 and struck a 2016 International tractor-trailer going east.
The weather was cloudy and the road was wet at the time of the crash, ASP said.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.