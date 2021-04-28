3-vehicle crash slows Paragould morning commute

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash involving three vehicles stopped Wednesday morning commuters and sent two people to the hospital.
The crash happened shortly after 7:30 a.m. April 28 at the intersection of Mueller/Barnhill and Highway 49 (Linwood Drive).
Officials on the scene said two people were taken to a local hospital with undisclosed injuries.
Traffic was stopped briefly while emergency officials worked to clear the scene. By 8 a.m. at least one lane remained closed.
