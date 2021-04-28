Woodruff County citizens raise questions after Judge’s memorial is moved

WOODRUFF CO., Ark. (KAIT) - In Woodruff County, several are calling on the Quorum Court to answer why a memorial for a previous County Judge of 12 years had to be relocated from the courthouse in Augusta to Patterson.
Charles Dallas served as the Woodruff County Judge from January 2009 to December 2020.
He passed away a month after retiring and a memorial was placed at the courthouse.
But, after a Quorum Court meeting last week, it was moved.
“Whatever is the reason behind it. Just be transparent. Tell us and if it’s a law that says you can’t do it, okay that’s it. But, don’t try to do it in secrecy,” Woodruff County resident John Ball said.
Ball was a longtime friend of Judge Dallas. He learned through Facebook that Judge Dallas’s memorial was relocated.
The decision came from an Executive Session of the Woodruff County Quorum Court and he wonders why, as there are several other memorials on the same property.
“There is a lot of different things and memorials around the courthouse that from different that are placed in memorial of. There’s also a wall there for the veterans and things like that. So, it makes one question why the memorial for Charles Dallas can’t be at the courthouse,” Ball said.
Ball says he has reached out to a few members of the court and he has not received a response.
However, Region 8 News did speak with the current County Judge, Larry Key.
He says during that executive meeting, quorum court members expressed that they had received complaints particularly about the size, the lights, and the pavers.
Key said the memorial was larger than approved.
Judge Key says while there was no disrespect intended, the court just did not want to set a precedent.
The court agreed only the tree could stay.
However, Judge Key says when he arrived this week the entire memorial was removed.
Those close to Judge Dallas decided to place it in Patterson, the judge’s hometown.
Ball has requested to speak about the entire situation at the next meeting. It’s set for May 17.
