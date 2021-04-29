April 29: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Thursday, April 29. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Showers and thunderstorms continue to flare up ahead of a slow-moving cold front today.
A couple of these storms may produce gusty wind early but our severe threat winds down this afternoon.
Our rain chances end this evening, as well, as high pressure builds across Region 8 from the west.
We’ll see highs reach the mid-70s today and through the weekend.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
Morning storms not only brought heavy rain and lightning to Region 8 they also knocked out power to hundreds of people across the area. Aaron Castleberry will have a live update at the top of the hour.
More money means more Region 8 children won’t have to go hungry this summer.
A high school basketball coach’s complaints of gender inequities have school officials taking a closer look at its policies.
A day after he told Arkansans to “pull together” to increase the number of COVID vaccinations, Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed a bill preventing state and local government from requiring the coronavirus vaccine to access services.
Jurnee Taylor and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.