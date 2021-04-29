Arkansas State baseball travels to Austin Peay for weekend series

ARKANSAS STATE (11-22) at Austin Peay (15-24)
Friday, April 30-Sunday, May 2, 2021
6:00 PM CT (Fri.) | 2:00 PM (Sat.) | 1:00 PM (Sun.)
Raymond C. Hand Park • Clarksville, Tennessee • 95.3 The Ticket
PITCHING PROBABLES
FRIDAY: RHP Brandon Hudson (2-1, 5.34 ERA, 32.0 IP, 21 K) vs RHP Luke Brown (3-0, 5.98 ERA, 46.2 IP, 31 K)
SATURDAY: RHP Will Nash (1-4, 5.24, 34.1 IP, 24 K) vs TBA
SUNDAY: RHP Carter Holt (3-2, 5.36, 42.0 IP, 28 K) vs TBA
LEADING OFF
The 2021 campaign marks the program’s 74th season with the Red Wolves amassing a 1,345-1,661-10 all-time record dating back to the 1948 season.
The Red Wolves are entering the non-conference weekend series at Austin Peay to continue an eight-game road stretch after taking the third game of a three-game series at Texas State (12-1) after dropping the first two contests in San Marcos.
Arkansas State owns a 8-6 lead in the overall series versus Austin Peay - 2-3 under Head Coach Tommy Raffo.
A-State pitching coach Rowdy Hardy is set to make his return to his alma mater, where he is a member of the Austin Peay Sports Hall of Fame.
Jaylon Deshazier has reached base in 22 straight games - a career long for the Pine Bluff native.
Liam Hicks has reached base in 40 of his 41 career games at Arkansas State, and is among the toughest in the nation to strike out (29th) and one of the best at getting on base.
A-State pitching has tossed four quality starts in its last six weekend contests, including two by Carter Holt.
LAST TIME OUT
Arkansas State battled back in a big way after dropping the first two games of the series at Texas State, hammering the Bobcats 12-1 behind a quality start from Carter Holt.
The Red Wolves tallied a pair of homers - one by Blake McCutchen and a grand slam by Tyler Duncan.
A-State broke a 1-all tie in the seventh with a five-run inning, followed by two runs in the eighth and four in the ninth to seal the victory. Jack Jumper pitched three shutout innings of relief to record the save.
*HOLT*ING IT DOWN
Carter Holt has been strong on the mound for Arkansas State on Sundays, tossing back-to-back quality starts versus UT Arlington and at Texas State.
In his last five starts, the Red Wolves are 5-0, while Holt owns a 3.12 ERA and a 3-0 record. Holt has pitched 26.0 innings, allowing nine earned runs while striking out 18 and walking eight.
LIAM *STIX*
Liam Hicks has been a force at the plate for Arkansas State this season, despite missing eight games due to injury.
The Toronto native ranks near the top in several offensive categories in the Sun Belt, including the best in on-base percentage (.508) and is one of the toughest hitters in the nation to strike out. He ranks 22nd nationally in on-base percentage.
On April 14, Hicks was named No. 23 on D1 Baseball’s Top 100 Draft-Eligible Hitters using analytics - the highest-ranked of four Sun Belt hitters. The list evaluated on a scale of 50-100 hitters’ plate discipline (Hicks: 90.01), hit ability (ability to hit/get on base: 88.80) and game power (XBH; power in-game: 77.26).
