Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 9, 2020 at 7:42 AM CDT - Updated April 29 at 6:21 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health is monitoring the spread of COVID-19 daily.

As of 3:50 p.m., Thursday, April 29, according to the ADH website, there were:

  • 335,529 total cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
    • 262,763 confirmed cases
    • 72,766 probable cases
  • 327,777 recoveries
  • 1,961 active cases
    • 1,304 confirmed active cases
    • 657 probable active cases
  • 5,735 total deaths
    • 4,555 deaths among confirmed cases
    • 1,180 deaths among probable cases
  • 166 currently hospitalized
    • 69 in ICU
    • 29 on ventilators
  • 3,530,582 people total have been tested
    • 8.9% positive PCR tests
    • 15.3% positive antigen tests
  • 3,181,878 people have tested negative

The counties with the highest new cases added as of Thursday, April 29:

  1. Benton: 35
  2. Pulaski: 33
  3. Washington: 22

“We recognize Arkansans’ concerns about this illness, and we are committed to keeping the public informed with as much information as we have about the virus, while also protecting the privacy of individual patients,” the ADH stated in a March 2, 2020 news release.

Region 8 counties reporting positive cases of COVID-19 include:

County Total Active Recovered Deaths Negatives
Baxter 3,153 31 3,019 103 22,072
Clay 1,749 13 1,686 50 18,564
Cleburne 1,971 9 1,887 74 22,915
Craighead 13,339 113 13,047 178 124,445
Crittenden 6,013 62 5,853 96 43,990
Cross 1,941 4 1,887 50 16,796
Greene 6,090 29 5,985 75 50,497
Independence 3,751 11 3,617 123 43,332
Jackson 3,218 7 3,172 38 27,584
Lawrence 2,102 17 2,042 43 16,028
Mississippi 5,821 34 5,680 107 41,683
Poinsett 3,156 13 3,066 77 28,630
Randolph 2,097 14 2,036 47 21,102
St. Francis 3,577 19 3,516 42 31,747
Sharp 1,588 10 1,533 45 17,983
Stone 987 3 954 30 12,370
White 7,942 45 7,777 118 55,136
Woodruff 645 2 630 13 8,795

Nursing Homes: For the latest report on COVID-19 cases among Arkansas nursing home residents and staff, click here.

The ADH has released an interactive map of COVID-19′s spread throughout the state, including the number of cases, recoveries, and deaths by county.

It can also be viewed here.

For a national county-by-county interactive map, based on per capita COVID-19 cases, go here: https://bit.ly/COVIDpercapita »

For questions concerning the coronavirus, the ADH has established a call center staffed by health care providers.

Between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., those with urgent and non-urgent questions should call 1-800-803-7847.

After 4:30 p.m., urgent calls needing an immediate response should call 501-661-2136.

[ ADH COVID-19 Dashboard ]

For the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19, click here.

