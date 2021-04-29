‘I can’t put it into words honestly’: Owner speaks out after shop catches fire

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After an early morning fire on April 23 destroyed a business, and left damages upward of $75,000, the owner now says it’s been a process while figuring out their next steps.
“I can’t put it into words honestly. When I got that phone call, I was up and out of bed in less than a minute,” owner of Custom Detail by Michael, Michael Broadaway said.
It was in the early hours of the morning when Broadaway was awakened to a call saying firefighters were at his shop.
Just two miles down the road, he rushed to the location, but it wasn’t in the condition he left it the night before.
It was engulfed in flames and there was nothing he could do but stand and watch.
“You’re helpless and that’s not me. If you know me, I’m not a helpless person. Standing back about 100 yards watching what you worked for all your life go up in flames. It’s just really tough,” Broadaway said.
He says that morning and the days to follow it were “horrific and stressful.”
While being in Jonesboro for over 16 years and at the location on Colony Drive for three years, he has invested way more than time and money.
It has not been confirmed, but Broadway says he speculates that the fire started in the lower office near the breaker panel.
The fire burned several items like compressors and chemicals.
But, in the thick of it, he still has something to be grateful for.
“Pardon the pun but the smoke has cleared. Everyone is safe. Everyone got to go home to their families,” Broadaway said. “No cars were damaged, and it couldn’t have happened at a better time if there was a better time.”
He’s using that perspective and attitude to push him and his team forward.
“It’s going to take a lot more than this to get us down. We might be stumbling but we are going to come back strong,” Broadaway said.
He added that they are working on a temporary location and they will announce it soon. For more information on that and how you can help, click here.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.