Jonesboro asking for community input on issues

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Jonesboro is calling for community input for their Annual Action Plan to address city issues.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded the city $663,554 in the Community Development Block Grant, which will be used on what issues the community views as a priority.
Tonya Hass, the program manager for the block grant, said if citizens want their issues to be heard, they need to take the survey.
“We seek their input to tell us what their issues or what they believe the biggest issues are facing Jonesboro,” said Hass. “Primarily this grant focuses on low to moderate-income communities.”
The list of issues includes, but not limited to, are homelessness, affordable housing, public housing, public infrastructure, and other actions.
Hass mentioned as of Thursday afternoon, there have only been 17 people who have participated in the survey.
If you wish to know more about the Annual Action Plan for the Community Development Block Grant, you can view it here.
To give your input on what issues you would like for the city of Jonesboro to address, you can click here.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.