Meyer, Pascoe, & Palma Simo earn SBC weekly track & field honors

Meyer also did some record-breaking of her own on Saturday in Fayetteville, except she broke her own record in the steeplechase by over 10 seconds with a time of 10:25.49. It moved her up to 30th in the NCAA West Region, while giving her the lead in the conference. She now leads the Sun Belt Conference in all three events in which she has competed – 1500m, 5000m and the steeplechase. Her time is also the second-best time among Germans.