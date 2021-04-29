Police searching for suspect in multiple fatal stabbings

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The FBI is assisting Little Rock police in the search for a man suspected of stabbing four people, and leaving three dead.
Police Chief Keith Humphrey said in a Thursday video release the assaults occurred in the last few months in the Midtown area between 1 and 6:30 a.m.
One woman, who had been stabbed more than 15 times and survived, described her attacker as a Black man, standing over 6′ tall with a slender build.
Humphrey said the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.
He said that his office has begun alerting the at-risk population and increased patrols. He added that the Federal Bureau of Investigations is assisting in the case.
“We have no evidence these incidents are connected with another part of the state despite claims on social media,” Humphrey said.
Shortly after the chief’s statement, the department released a video of the suspect and said that anyone with information on the crimes should call 501-371-4636 or email ASKLRPD@littlerock.gov.
A reward of $20,000 is being offered for any tips leading to an arrest and conviction.
