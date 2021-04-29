Ravenden camping park sees flooding

RAVENDEN, Ark. (KAIT) - The back of the Rone Valley Camping Park is completely flooded, with some people losing their entire home and belongings.
Ranyard Richardson has lived at the RV park for three years. He left for the store Thursday morning. When he came back at 9 a.m., the water rose, and his RV became flooded.
He tried moving his home but to no avail. Richardson isn’t sure if anything inside is salvageable. He’s just concerned about where he’s going to lay his head.
“The Red Cross declared this a disaster area, so they went around to us and put our names on a waiting list, so I’m on a waiting list to get housing for tonight,” said Richardson.
Park manager Dean Sharp says they had been hard at work since 6 a.m. Thursday.
They rescued 17 campers. Two RVs are completely submerged. Luckily, there were no injuries.
Sharp says that everyone around the park is trying to do their part to help each other out.
“There’s a lot of people out here doing the same thing I do. It’s a big bunch of people everybody pitches in. Sometimes it gets rough, but we make it,” said Sharp.
Sharp has been the manager of the park for nine years and says flooding is an ongoing problem. This is the third time that flooding has happened.
