Rising floodwaters wash away RV, close several roads

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Early morning storms dumped flooding rains on parts of Northeast Arkansas, flooding rivers, closing roads, and even washing away a recreational vehicle.
A campground manager reported to the National Weather Service Thursday morning that the Spring River in Hardy was out of its banks.
They reported high water in River Bend and Loberg Parks. Rain also flooded the Hardy City RV Park Campground, washing away one RV.
No injuries were reported.
Wildlife officers with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission began receiving calls at 5 a.m. Thursday regarding flooded vehicles and homes near the river, according to a news release shared online.
“Kayaks and boats were used by the four officers to check for any stranded motorists or homeowners in the flooded area near Hardy,” the AGFC stated.
Region 8 News Chief Meteorologist warns that the Spring River will hit “major flood stage.”
“For those that don’t know, this river rises fast and drops fast,” he said.
Rod Lawrence tweeted this video of the river at Ravenden:
Lawrence said that people were evacuating the campgrounds as of 9 a.m. Thursday.
“We’ve got a pretty rapid water rise here,” he said. “People are pulling their RVs and boats out away from the river bank.”
He added that farmers in the area were moving their cattle and equipment to higher ground.
The rising waters have also closed several roads in Sharp County.
According to iDriveArkansas, Highway 175 near Cherokee Village and Highway 342 in Hardy have been closed due to high water.
In addition to water, Cherokee Village officials say they’ve received reports of debris covering the roads, making travel hazardous.
Region 8′s Logan Whaley is in Hardy and will have live reports at 5 and 6 p.m.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.