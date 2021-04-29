Traffic Alert: Crash shuts down Hwy. 67

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash Thursday morning shut down U.S. Highway 67.
The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported the crash happened shortly after 8:30 a.m. about 1.2 miles northeast of State Highway 90 near Pocahontas on the bridge crossing Baltz Lake.
According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, two semi-trucks collided head-on.
Both drivers were taken to /the hospital with undisclosed injuries. No word on where anyone else was hurt.
All northbound lanes of traffic will remain closed until crews can clear the scene. As of 10 a.m., the sheriff’s office said it should reopen soon.
Motorists should expect delays and avoid this area, if possible.
