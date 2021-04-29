Tyler Zuber gets 2nd hold of 2021 with Royals

PITTSBURGH (KAIT) - Arkansas State alum Tyler Zuber appeared in relief Wednesday night for the Royals.
He recorded his 2nd hold of 2021. That’s when a relief pitcher enters the game with a lead of three runs or less and maintains that lead while recording at least one out. Zuber went 2 innings allowing 2 hits, one of those was a Pirates RBI single. He retired the first six batters he faced. The White Hall native has a 1.42 ERA in 5 appearances this season.
He also stepped up to the plate for the first time in his big league career. The former Red Wolf worked the count full but struck out in the 8th inning. Kansas City beat Pittsburgh 9-6. The Royals have the best record in MLB so far this season, Mike Matheny’s crew are 15-8.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.