April 30: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Friday, April 30. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
We close out the month with dry and sunny weather as high pressure builds overhead.
In fact, we’ll enjoy back-to-back days with highs near 80°F before rainy weather returns Sunday.
Showers and storms continue through early next week, leaving many of us with 1-3″ of total rainfall.
We’re also monitoring the potential of severe weather.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
Flash floods Thursday affected hundreds of people in Region 8, forcing many to flee their homes.
The city of Jonesboro is calling for community input for their Annual Action Plan to address city issues.
A lack of big rig drivers in Region 8 could mean higher prices ahead.
Jurnee Taylor and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
