ArDOT to begin bridge rehab projects

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Improvements to two area bridges could cause a few traffic delays.
The Arkansas Department of Transportation will begin rehabilitating two bridges in Randolph and Lawrence Counties.
Weather permitting, work will begin at 6 a.m. Wednesday, May 5, on the following bridges:
- Highway 63/Spring River Bridge south of Ravenden
- Highway 67/Gar Slough Bridge between Reyno and Biggers
According to a Friday news release from ArDOT, crews will “rehabilitate the bridge pavement and will continue 24 hours daily until work is completed.”
Motorists should expect temporary lane closures and obey all traffic signals and signs.
