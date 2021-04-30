Arkansas State baseball takes series opener at Austin Peay

Bats were booming Friday night at Raymond C. Hand Park, as the Arkansas State baseball team belted five extra-base hits in a 12-7 win over Austin Peay to open a three-game series.
The Red Wolves (12-22) notched three doubles and two homers in its victory over the Governors (15-25), with both long balls coming in back-to-back fashion in the eighth.
Brandon Hudson notched his third win of the year in a solid outing, tossing 5.0 innings in which he allowed just two runs – one earned – on four hits while striking out four. After Josh Albat came in and allowed four runs, Jack Jumper then pitched a pair of scoreless innings before giving way to Kollin Stone, who closed it out with the final two innings.
A-State out-hit the Governors 14-10, with five different Red Wolves tallied multiple hits in the contest led by three apiece from Liam Hicks and Blake McCutchen. Ben Klutts, Tyler Duncan and Jared Toler each recorded a pair of hits, with Toler leading the way with a career-high four RBI. Drew Tipton scored three runs, scoring three of the four times he reached base.
The Red Wolves led from start-to-finish, with Tipton scoring on a double-play ball in the opening frame to give A-State an early 1-0 lead.
A-State tacked on four more in the second to expand the lead out to 5-0. McCutchen crossed first on an RBI double by Toler before a single by Hicks plated Garrett Olson. Tipton scored his second run of the night on a fielding error before Hicks touched home on the single by Duncan.
The Governors got on the board in the third when Guthrie scored on a wild pitch to make it 5-1. A-State would respond with another four-run frame in the fourth, starting with a leadoff double by Hicks. Hicks would score on an RBI single by Klutts, who was thrown out at second on a close play. Toler would rope another double, this time clearing the bases to give the Scarlet and Black a commanding 9-1 lead.
In the fifth, an A-State error allowed Malcolm Tipler to reach, with John Bolton scoring on the miscue to make it 9-2. Austin Peay then touched the A-State bullpen for four runs in the bottom of the sixth. An RBI triple by Jeremy Wagner played Jack Alexander, who then scored on a double by Brown before Albat was lifted for Jumper. A single by Knaje Guthrie then plated Harrison Brown before Bolton scored on a wild pitch to make it 9-6 after six.
The Red Wolves added three more in the eighth on a pair of home runs. After Toler walked, Will Huber pinch-hit for Olson and homered down the right-field line for his second dinger of the year. Tipton then sent the very next pitch over the wall in left for his sixth home run of the season to make it 12-6.
Austin Peay tacked on a run in the eighth on a sacrifice fly by Bobby Head to score Gino Avros, making it 12-7. That would be all the Governors would muster, as Stone would strike out the side in the ninth to end the ballgame.
NEXT UP
A-State looks to clinch the series Saturday in Clarksville, with first pitch versus the Governors set for 3 p.m. The radio broadcast can be heard on 95.3 The Ticket.
SOCIAL MEDIA
