Arkansas State baseball takes series opener at Austin Peay

The Governors got on the board in the third when Guthrie scored on a wild pitch to make it 5-1. A-State would respond with another four-run frame in the fourth, starting with a leadoff double by Hicks. Hicks would score on an RBI single by Klutts, who was thrown out at second on a close play. Toler would rope another double, this time clearing the bases to give the Scarlet and Black a commanding 9-1 lead.