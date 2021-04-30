ASU Regional Farmers Market opening on time this year

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The weather this weekend is looking pretty sunny, which is a great way for the Farmers Market to reopen.
The ASU Regional Farmers Market is opening on time this year and the board is really excited since they have a lot in store for tomorrow.
They plan to have lots of plants to add to your own vegetable garden and they will have flowers as well.
Marketing Manager Scott Osgatharp said Friday they have plenty of vendors with baked goods and crafts too.
“Really excited about the start of the market. I know the farmers and local vendors and craftsmen have been preparing during the past six months and we are really looking forward to it, it looks like it’s going to be a beautiful day,” says Osgatharp.
ASU still has a mask requirement, so masks are required at the market. Now, they will reevaluate that at the end of the month.
They are also working to have live music Saturday.
