Baseball team honors player’s family impacted by cancer

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Paragould baseball team honored a Valley View player, whose father passed away from cancer by wearing t-shirts.
The whole Paragould team took the field in Team Brock shirts wearing his special number 11, something that touched and brought to tears, wife and mom Ashley Anderson.
“I didn’t expect to come out here tonight and see another team honoring our family. My husband, Brock, passed away in September of melanoma,” said Ashley. “It’s just unbelievable that Coach Weatherly and his team would show their support in that way.”
Brayden Anderson says he’s touched for his dad to be remembered.
“It was really special; it was really cool to see him honored like that, and people still remember him,” said Brayden.
Paragould coach Dakota Weatherly was Brayden’s coach years ago and formed a bond with the family.
“I met Brock through that, and he had just been diagnosed with the sickness, and just last April, I was diagnosed with melanoma as well,” said Weatherly. “Brock was really the guy who reached out and helped me out when I really needed someone to talk to who had been through kinda’ what I was going through.”
Weatherly says that though they are rival teams, it’s all about looking out for each other.
“At the end of the day, we’re all here for the same reason. We’re here just playing ball and to take care of each other,” said Weatherly.
Brayden and Ashley say the gesture makes them feel loved.
“I just want to thank the whole Paragould team and all the coaches and all them for wearing the shirts and remembering my dad today,” said Brayden.
“It does make you feel loved and just amazing, I can’t. I don’t know what to say about it,” said Ashley.
