Beck Center relocates to vacant building at A-State

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Outgrowing its old home at the Reynolds Building, the Beck Center for Veterans has relocated to the Administration Annex.
For those who are unfamiliar, the new location of the Beck Center is located near the Delta Center for Economic Development and the Neil Griffin College of Business.
According to Beck Center director Lynda Nash, the move to the Administration Annex will add more offices and space, allowing the center to serve more veterans in a timely manner.
Aleigha Bruno, a 2-year student veteran, says she has more time to relax between classes.
“It’s much closer and that makes it easier too because you don’t have to worry about walking for long, especially when it’s raining outside which is not fun,” said Bruno.
Bruno mentioned veterans will have more spaces to study, eat, and socialize without being crammed amongst each other.
The Beck Center will have an open house on May 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., so people can familiarize themselves with the location.
