Counselor earns statewide award, to compete for national title

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Paragould Junior High Counselor Samantha Tilley received a huge award on the state level and is to compete for a national award.
Tilley was selected as the Overall Arkansas School Counselor of the Year.
She is in the running for the National School Counselor of the Year and will be traveling to Washington, D.C., in January.
Tilley says it’s a wonderful honor.
“Being a school counselor is so much more than just working in the school. I mean, we cross over into the lives of these kids. Northeast Arkansas is blessed with some amazing counselors,” Tilley said. “The whole state of Arkansas is blessed with some amazing counselors, so for me to be chosen, that’s a very humbling experience.”
Tilley has worked as a counselor for 10 years and says the pandemic has been a very challenging time for kids.
She says she’s passionate about helping children find the resources they need, especially during a tough time like the school year they just faced.
