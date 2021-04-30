House fire under investigation

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The fire marshal will be investigating an early morning fire that sent a vacant home up in flames.
Jeff Presley, E911 director, reported the fire around 6:15 a.m. Friday, April 30, in the 3900-block of South Caraway near Glenn Place.
When crews arrived they reported seeing flames showing.
Police shut down the roadway to allow crews to tackle the “working house fire.”
By 6:45 a.m., officers had opened one lane of Caraway Road between The Links and Glenn Place but urged motorists to avoid the area.
Officials on the scene said the house was vacant, and no one was hurt.
The fire marshal will be investigating the cause.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.