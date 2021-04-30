Cross County woman arrested in sexual indecency case

CROSS COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Cross County woman was arrested on suspicion of sexual indecency with a child, according to officials.
Selena Creel, 21, of Wynne was arrested in connection with an investigation done by the Cross County Sheriff’s Office.
According to an incident report, sheriff’s investigators got a call April 14 about Creel reportedly having sex with a 14-year-old boy. The report alleged the incidents happened between March 22 and 28.
Deputies interviewed the teenager and Creel as part of the investigation.
The Cross County Sheriff’s Office booking roster noted Creel was arrested April 14 in the case. However, no further details including court dates and bond amount were available Friday.
