Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

A daily update on the coronavirus outbreak in Arkansas, as well as links to local and national stories, and tips on prevention and care.

By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 9, 2020 at 7:42 AM CDT - Updated May 1 at 9:20 AM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health is monitoring the spread of COVID-19 daily.

As of 9:15 a.m., Saturday, May 1, according to the ADH website, there were:

  • 335,725 total cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
    • 262,912 confirmed cases
    • 72,813 probable cases
  • 327,964 recoveries
  • 1,966 active cases
    • 1,306 confirmed active cases
    • 660 probable active cases
  • 5,739 total deaths
    • 4,559 deaths among confirmed cases
    • 1,180 deaths among probable cases
  • 166 currently hospitalized
    • 73 in ICU
    • 28 on ventilators
  • 3,534,936 people total have been tested
    • 8.8% positive PCR tests
    • 15.3% positive antigen tests
  • 3,186,027 people have tested negative

The counties with the highest new cases added as of Friday, April 30:

  1. Pulaski: 28
  2. Washington: 27
  3. Craighead: 18

“We recognize Arkansans’ concerns about this illness, and we are committed to keeping the public informed with as much information as we have about the virus, while also protecting the privacy of individual patients,” the ADH stated in a March 2, 2020 news release.

Region 8 counties reporting positive cases of COVID-19 include:

County Total Active Recovered Deaths Negatives
Baxter 3,155 31 3,021 103 22,113
Clay 1,751 13 1,688 50 18,599
Cleburne 1,972 10 1,887 74 23,006
Craighead 13,355 125 13,051 178 124,608
Crittenden 6,021 60 5,863 96 44,102
Cross 1,941 4 1,887 50 16,810
Greene 6,093 29 5,988 75 50,553
Independence 3,751 10 3,618 123 43,384
Jackson 3,218 7 3,172 38 27,596
Lawrence 2,105 20 2,042 43 16,062
Mississippi 5,826 35 5,684 107 41,734
Poinsett 3,158 12 3,069 77 28,661
Randolph 2,099 13 2,039 47 21,113
St. Francis 3,578 17 3,519 42 31,780
Sharp 1,590 12 1,533 45 18,010
Stone 987 3 954 30 12,385
White 7,944 43 7,781 118 55,191
Woodruff 645 1 631 13 8,803

Nursing Homes: For the latest report on COVID-19 cases among Arkansas nursing home residents and staff, click here.

The ADH has released an interactive map of COVID-19′s spread throughout the state, including the number of cases, recoveries, and deaths by county.

It can also be viewed here.

For a national county-by-county interactive map, based on per capita COVID-19 cases, go here: https://bit.ly/COVIDpercapita »

For questions concerning the coronavirus, the ADH has established a call center staffed by health care providers.

Between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., those with urgent and non-urgent questions should call 1-800-803-7847.

After 4:30 p.m., urgent calls needing an immediate response should call 501-661-2136.

[ ADH COVID-19 Dashboard ]

For the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19, click here.

