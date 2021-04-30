Event to bring music and fun to Osceola

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - If you are looking to get the family out of the house on Saturday, a concert event is being held in Osceola.
Osceola Communication, Business, and Arts, Inc. has organized an event called Come Hear Osceola.
Beginning at 1 p.m., bands will take the stage at Railroad Park in front of the Post Office at the corner of Johnson and Railroad.
Mayor Sally Wilson said after dealing with COVID-19 over the past year, this will be a good time to get out and enjoy getting together with friends and neighbors.
“It should be fun, it’s family-oriented,” Wilson said. “We encourage everyone to come down and listen to some good music. We’ve all survived through this COVID, we are getting our vaccinations, so let’s come out and sit outside and enjoy some music tomorrow.”
Wilson said they moved the concert to a different park this time to show off different parks around town.
Four acts will take the stage - Karly Driftwood, The Beware Band, The Arkansas Bros., and Cuzins 3 Band, featuring Marcus King.
There will also be food trucks, local vendors, and family-friendly activities at the event that are free.
Mayor Wilson said masks are encouraged, even though the event is outside.
