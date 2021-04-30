Events happening Saturday in Region 8

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We have several events going on around Region 8 on Saturday, May 1.
Here are just a few to plan your day.
- ASU Regional Farmers Market: The market is opening for the first time this season at 8 a.m. They will have plenty of plants, vegetables, and fruits available for purchase. Masks are required for the event. ASU Regional Farmers Market is located at 3350 Aggie Road in Jonesboro.
- Come Hear Osceola: Starting at 1 p.m. at Railroad Park in Osceola, the Osceola Communication, Business, and Arts, Inc is holding a festival with music, food trucks, local vendors, and family-friendly activities. The event is free and runs through 9 p.m.
- Westside High Schools’s Fourth Annual Crawfish Boil & Alligator Roast: This event is a fundraiser for the school’s Excellent Adventures Travel to raise money for upcoming travel to San Antonio and the Grand Canyon for kids to learn through travel. Pickup for the event starts at 3 p.m. and runs through 7 p.m. Westside High School is located at 1630 State Highway 91, Jonesboro.
To let all of Region 8 know about an event in your community, just visit the Community Calendar at this link.
