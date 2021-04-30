Evidence provides clues on vehicle break-ins; teen arrested in case

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A look into a trash can and on the ground provided Jonesboro police with key information on at least a dozen vehicle break-ins, leading to the arrest of a St. Francis County teenager on suspicion of nearly 30 felonies.
Charlie Ray Partain, 18, of Forrest City was arrested April 29 in connection with the break-ins.
Jonesboro police said in a probable cause affidavit that officers went to an address on Charleston Drive due to a vehicle break-in, with a firearm stolen.
The victim in the case then found something in the driveway.
“The victim located a debit card in his driveway that belonged to Charlie Partain,” Jonesboro police said.
Police also believe Partain, who was driving a black Toyota Corolla, may also be a suspect in a hit-and-run crash around 6:30 a.m. Thursday on Caraway Road.
“When the registered owner was contacted, she advised that Partain had taken the vehicle without permission and later advised that he had thrown away items in a trash can that may have been stolen,” Jonesboro police said. “Upon looking in the trash can, officers located items from at least twelve vehicle break-ins.”
Partain was interviewed by police and reportedly admitted to assisting in the break-ins. Police said at least two firearms and thousands of dollars in property were taken in the break-ins.
Partain was arrested on suspicion of residential burglary, 20 counts of breaking or entering-articles from vehicle, two counts of theft of a firearm valued at less than $2,500, theft $5,000 or less but greater than $1,000 from a vehicle, theft of property-credit/debit cards, theft $1,000 or less from a vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident with property damage.
A $150,000 bond was set Friday for Partain, who will be arraigned June 30 in circuit court.
Jonesboro Police Department Public Information Specialist Sally Smith said Friday that investigators are still needing help from the public on the case.
Anyone with information on the case, including possible security video of a vehicle break-in, can call Jonesboro police at 870-935-5657.
