Man drowns in Izard County lake

Man drowns in Izard County lake
Drowning generic (Source: WALB)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | April 30, 2021 at 4:44 PM CDT - Updated April 30 at 4:44 PM

HORSESHOE BEND, Ark. (KAIT) - A man drowned Friday in the Crown Lake area of Horseshoe Bend, according to authorities.

The Izard County Sheriff’s Department said on Facebook that authorities got a call around 10:50 a.m. April 30 about the drowning.

“Charlie LaFevers, 38, of Salem was pulled into the spillway when he was attempting to unclog a drain from the recent flooding,” Chief Deputy Charley Melton said.

The Izard County Sheriff's Office was notified around 10:50 a.m. on April 30 of a drowning on Crown Lake in Horseshoe...

Posted by Izard County Sheriff's Department on Friday, April 30, 2021

Emergency crews, including deputies, the Horseshoe Bend Fire Department and Arkansas Game & Fish then arrived at the scene.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to the LaFever’s family,” Melton said.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.