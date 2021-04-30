Man drowns in Izard County lake

HORSESHOE BEND, Ark. (KAIT) - A man drowned Friday in the Crown Lake area of Horseshoe Bend, according to authorities.
The Izard County Sheriff’s Department said on Facebook that authorities got a call around 10:50 a.m. April 30 about the drowning.
“Charlie LaFevers, 38, of Salem was pulled into the spillway when he was attempting to unclog a drain from the recent flooding,” Chief Deputy Charley Melton said.
Emergency crews, including deputies, the Horseshoe Bend Fire Department and Arkansas Game & Fish then arrived at the scene.
“Our hearts and prayers go out to the LaFever’s family,” Melton said.
