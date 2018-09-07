More Rain to Start the Month of May

As we head into the weekend and the start of May, more rain chances are on the way. No rain expected Saturday. Instead, partly cloudy skies with highs near 80. Winds will be breezy throughout the afternoon. Rain and thunder move in on Sunday, and there won’t be much time to spend outside before it arrives. Some rain and rumbles of thunder may linger overnight. Scattered storms are possible on Monday, but some may get a break until Monday night. Any storms that develop could be severe. The bulk of our rainfall totals come Monday night into Tuesday morning. Up to 2-4″ inches of rain are possible Sunday through Tuesday. Cooler weather moves in behind the rain for the rest of the week. We’ll keep you updated!