New social area opens in downtown Paragould

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A local city just added a new addition to their downtown area.
Residents and visitors in Paragould now have a place downtown to enjoy.
The Paragould Chamber of Commerce and Project Paragould cut the ribbon on a new social area named Station Park.
After traveling to other cities seeing outdoor areas the founder of Project Paragould, Nate Archibald, wanted something like that here.
The park is open to anyone and you can also reserve it for birthday parties, family gatherings, and business meetings.
“Everyone showing up, even those who are just supporting but didn’t work on it. It’s great, Paragould is great, we are growing we have a lot going on and this is to just help downtown even more,” says Archibald.
Right now, the park has a lot of seating and a covered pavilion, but there is a phase two.
The next phase will add either a play area for children or more seating with a fire pit.
