Ravenden RV Park picking up pieces after flood

RAVENDEN, Ark. (KAIT) - The Rone Valley RV Park was hit hard by a flood earlier this week. Dozens of people have been out moving campers and cleaning up debris since the weather cleared up Thursday afternoon.
Park manager Dean Sharp said some people have been able to move back on Friday. The area was impassable Thursday, with water covering the park.
Sharp said they’ve been able to restore power and water to the homes, adding they’re slowly but surely getting back to normal.
“We always expect this the spring of the year, sometimes, we don’t get it, sometimes, we do,” Sharp said. “[We’ll] manage, we’ll rebuild, [and] get it done.”
The area is now mostly clear, with some debris still lying around. There are empty spots where RVs once stood.
The American Red Cross lent a helping hand after declaring the park a disaster area.
Sharp mentioned that this is the third time in nine years they’ve seen flood damage. A few RVs were completely submerged, and multiple people had to be rescued, but everyone made it out safely.
We met Ranyard Richardson yesterday, whose RV flooded. He was on a waiting list to get housing for the night.
He said Friday he’s been housed at a local motel, and the Red Cross reimbursed him $500 to spend on necessities, adding he plans on meeting with insurance agents soon.
