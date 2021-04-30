Conference tournaments continued on the diamond.
Region 8 HS Sports Scoreboard (4/30/21)
Hoxie 5, Gosnell 1 (3A-3 Softball Semifinals)
Harrisburg 4, Rivercrest 2 (3A-3 Softball Semifinals)
Brookland 14, Jonesboro 4 (Softball)
Walnut Ridge 3, Gosnell 0 (3A-3 Baseball Semifinals)
Rivercrest 11, Manila 1 (3A-3 Baseball Semifinals)
Rector 9, Marmaduke 1 (2A-3 Baseball Semifinals)
Buffalo Island Central 6, East Poinsett County 2 (2A-3 Baseball Semifinals)
East Poinsett County 9, Buffalo Island Central 7 (2A-3 Softball Semifinals)
Riverside 12, Rector 0 (2A-3 Softball Semifinals)
Tuckerman 5, White County Central 0 (2A-2 Baseball Semifinals)
Melbourne 6, Salem 4 (2A-2 Baseball Semifinals)
Tuckerman 9, Midland 0 (2A-2 Softball Semifinals)
Melbourne 4, Salem 2 (2A-2 Softball Semifinals)
Izard County 4, West Side 3 (1A-2 Baseball Semifinals)
Viola 15, Norfork 0 (1A-2 Baseball Semifinals)
Izard County 16, Viola 10 (1A-2 Softball Semifinals)
McCrory 15, Hazen 0 (Baseball)
