Region 8 HS Sports Scoreboard (4/30/21)

Lady Mustangs won on Friday
April 30, 2021

Conference tournaments continued on the diamond.

Hoxie 5, Gosnell 1 (3A-3 Softball Semifinals)

Harrisburg 4, Rivercrest 2 (3A-3 Softball Semifinals)

Brookland 14, Jonesboro 4 (Softball)

Walnut Ridge 3, Gosnell 0 (3A-3 Baseball Semifinals)

Rivercrest 11, Manila 1 (3A-3 Baseball Semifinals)

Rector 9, Marmaduke 1 (2A-3 Baseball Semifinals)

Buffalo Island Central 6, East Poinsett County 2 (2A-3 Baseball Semifinals)

East Poinsett County 9, Buffalo Island Central 7 (2A-3 Softball Semifinals)

Riverside 12, Rector 0 (2A-3 Softball Semifinals)

Tuckerman 5, White County Central 0 (2A-2 Baseball Semifinals)

Melbourne 6, Salem 4 (2A-2 Baseball Semifinals)

Tuckerman 9, Midland 0 (2A-2 Softball Semifinals)

Melbourne 4, Salem 2 (2A-2 Softball Semifinals)

Izard County 4, West Side 3 (1A-2 Baseball Semifinals)

Viola 15, Norfork 0 (1A-2 Baseball Semifinals)

Izard County 16, Viola 10 (1A-2 Softball Semifinals)

McCrory 15, Hazen 0 (Baseball)

