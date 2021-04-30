Report: Sales tax collections down in Jonesboro in April report, still up for the year

Sales Tax Collections down in April
By Region 8 Newsdesk | April 30, 2021 at 8:21 PM CDT - Updated April 30 at 8:21 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It was an economic rarity in April as the city of Jonesboro collected 5.5% fewer sales tax than the same time in 2020, officials said this week.

According to content partner Talk Business & Politics, Jonesboro city officials released the number Thursday. The city’s sales tax brought in $1.467 million during April.

City officials said in March that the city collected $1.703 million, up 14.1% from the same time in 2020.

However, sales tax numbers for the city are up 4.1%, or nearly $275,000, so far this year, with officials saying the city has collected $6.95 million so far this year.

It was a similar situation for Craighead County coffers as well.

The county saw a 4.3% drop in sales tax collections, bringing nearly $1.7 million in April.

The county’s sales tax numbers are also up 4% this year.

