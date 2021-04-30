Traffic Alert: Truck vs. power pole, ‘expect major delays’

With power lines down across the road, Jonesboro officials say motorists should expect “major traffic delays.” (Source: Hawaii News Now)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | April 30, 2021 at 7:30 AM CDT - Updated April 30 at 7:30 AM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With power lines down across the road, Jonesboro officials say motorists should expect “major traffic delays.”

Just after 7 a.m. Friday, E911 Director Jeff Presley reported a pickup truck had crashed into a power pole in the 1300-block of Greensboro Road.

He said that lines were down, and the City Water and Light crews had been dispatched.

As of 7:30, the roadway is closed at Mays and Greensboro.

“Expect major traffic delays,” Presley cautioned.

