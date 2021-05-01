A-State pounds Austin Peay 11-5

Press Release from A-State Athletics
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (5/1/21) – Will Nash delivered his second consecutive quality start, while the Arkansas State baseball team churned out 17 hits in an 11-5 victory over Austin Peay to clinch the series Saturday at Raymond C. Hand Park.
The Red Wolves (13-22) scored double-digit runs for the third-straight contest in its win over the Governors (15-26) while Nash only allowed one run on two hits in six innings of work to earn the win, striking out a career-high six. With the triumph, A-State notched its third straight win.
Seven different A-State batters notched multiple hits, led by three apiece from Tyler Duncan and Jaylon Deshazier. Duncan and Ben Klutts drove in a pair of runs while Deshazier led the way with four RBI. Liam Hicks scored three times, while Drew Tipton and Duncan scored twice.
On the mound, Nash and three other A-State pitchers – Tyler Jeans, Jake Algee and Kollin Stone – combined to allow just five hits and strike out 11 Governors. John Bolton was the lone Austin Peay hitter with multiple hits, going 2-for-4.
The Red Wolves opened with a run in the first when Tipton scored on an RBI single by Duncan after leading off the contest with a double. A-State added another in the third on a sacrifice fly by Deshazier that plated Hicks.
A-State put up a five-spot in the fifth, four of those runs coming with nobody out. Hicks and Klutts scored the first two runs on a base hit by Deshazier, then a double by Culver scored Duncan. A wild pitch allowed Deshazier to score from third, then a sacrifice fly by Garrett Olson drove in Sky-Lar Culver to make it 7-0.
In the sixth, Duncan belted his eighth homer of the year to give the Scarlet and Black an 8-0 lead. The Governors responded with a solo homer by head in the bottom of the inning to end the shutout. That would be the lone run allowed by Nash in the contest.
Austin Peay rallied back for three runs in the seventh, first on a bases-loaded walk to Garrett Spain that allowed Bolton to score. Two more runs then scored on a fielding error by Olson, putting the score at 8-4 through seven. The Governors added another run in the eighth on a fielder’s choice, scoring Jeremy Wagner to make it 8-5 after eight.
A two-run single by Klutts added some insurance for the Red Wolves in the ninth, scoring Jared Toler and Tipton. Deshazier then drove in his fourth run of the game with an RBI single that scored Hicks. Stone then entered in the ninth and slammed the door, retiring the side in order with a pair of strikeouts and a lineout.
NEXT UP
A-State looks to sweep the series Sunday in Clarksville, with first pitch versus the Governors set for 1 p.m. The radio broadcast can be heard on 95.3 The Ticket.
SOCIAL MEDIA
For the latest on A-State Baseball, follow the team by liking Arkansas State Baseball on Facebook, as well as following the team on Twitter (@AStateBaseball) and Instagram (astatebaseball).
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.