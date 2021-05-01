A-State Track & Field completes Maroon & White Invite

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
STARKVILLE, Miss. (5/1/21) – With the Sun Belt Conference Championships looming, the Arkansas State track and field teams finished the regular season strong at the Maroon and White Invite.
Twenty Red Wolves set personal-best marks on Saturday at the Mike Sanders Track and Field Complex, while A-State notched five event victories. In total on the weekend, the Scarlet and Black tallied 29 personal bests and seven event wins.
Lauren Beauchamp was the first winner of the afternoon, claiming the women’s pole vault with a huge career-best of 4.08m (13-4.5). Avery Shell placed fourth with a mark of 3.83m (12-6.75).
In the men’s pole vault, Bradley Jelmert won the men’s pole vault with a clearance of 5.22m (17-1.5), just three centimeters shy of his career best. A-State alum Michael Carr also cleared 5.22m (17-1.5) to finish atop the standings with the rookie Jelmert.
Lexington Hilton claimed a victory in the men’s 1500m, running a time of 3:50.21 that ranks ninth in school history. He led a quartet of runners in that race that notched personal bests, as Royce Fisher (3:55.79), Ethan Mychjalonka (3:59.24) and Coleman Wilson (4:00.06) placed second, fourth and fifth.
In the women’s race, three Red Wolves posted top-10 marks, led by Elizabeth Martin’s second-place finish in 4:31.88 that ranks fifth in school history. Sophie Leathers placed eighth in 4:39.37, which stands ninth in program history while Sarah Trammel followed in 4:39.68 to rank 10th in the record books. Sophia Oury (11th – 4:41.28) and Kayla Wade (12th – 4:42.33) also registered collegiate-best times.
Bennett Pascoe won the men’s 800m on Saturday with a personal-best time of 1:51.73.
Jermie Walker continued his impressive weekend, this time in the 400m, where he won in a personal-best 46.89 that moved him into eighth in school history in the event. Addison Ross placed in third behind Walker with a time of 47.62.
A-State’s men’s 4x100m relay team of Chris Hill, Courtney Thomas, Ke’Von Holder and Walker were stellar, finishing second in a blistering 40.21 that is third-best in school history. Hill also posted a personal best in the men’s 100m with a time of 10.62.
Evangelynn Harris notched an outdoor best in the shot put, placing fourth with a throw of 15.58m (51-1.5).
In the women’s triple jump, Johnaya Givens placed third with a career-long jump of 12.27m (40-3.25).
Darrian Lockett closed out the day in the 400m hurdles, cracking the all-time top-10 with a third-place finish in 52.40.
NEXT UP
A-State now turns its attention to the 2021 Sun Belt Conference Outdoor Championships, held May 13-15 in Mobile, Alabama. The women’s squad is looking to repeat as conference outdoor champions, while the men are seeking their first title since 2018.
