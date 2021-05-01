A-State Track & Field completes Maroon & White Invite

In the women’s race, three Red Wolves posted top-10 marks, led by Elizabeth Martin’s second-place finish in 4:31.88 that ranks fifth in school history. Sophie Leathers placed eighth in 4:39.37, which stands ninth in program history while Sarah Trammel followed in 4:39.68 to rank 10th in the record books. Sophia Oury (11th – 4:41.28) and Kayla Wade (12th – 4:42.33) also registered collegiate-best times.