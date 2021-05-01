Arkansas blanks LSU on Haff’s complete game

By keeping the game scoreless, Haff gave the bats a chance to take the lead in the top of the seventh. Catcher Kayla Green led off the inning with a walk and outfielder Aly Manzo popped up a ball that LSU’s catcher Morgan Cummins had to dive behind the dish to catch, allowing pinch runner Cally Kildow to take second base. Huffine followed by singling and putting runners on the corners with one out, setting up Jackson’s go-ahead knock.