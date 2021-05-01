Arkansas State WR Jonathan Adams to sign with Detroit Lions

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State’s draft drought continues but a member of this past year’s team will be signing an NFL contract.
“Blessed for the opportunity, DETROIT LIONS LETS GOOOOO!!!!!,” wide receiver Jonathan Adams Jr. said on social media.
Adams, who will be signing a free agent deal, awaited the results from this week’s NFL Draft to find out if he was going to be selected by a team.
The JHS alum had a decorated senior season in scarlet & black. He landed on six All-American teams: the Phil Steele 2nd Team the FWAA 2nd Team, the Sporting News 2nd Team, the AP All-American 2nd Team, the CBS Sports/247 Sports 2nd Team, and an Honorable Mention by PFF.
The 2020 Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year was top 5 nationally in receptions (3rd), yards (5th), & touchdowns (T-3rd). Adams finished with 79 catches for 1,111 yards & 12 scores. He was also a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award. Jonathan received invites to the NFL Combine, Hula Bowl, the East-West Shrine Game.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.