Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

A daily update on the coronavirus outbreak in Arkansas, as well as links to local and national stories, and tips on prevention and care.

By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 9, 2020 at 7:42 AM CDT - Updated May 1 at 3:29 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health is monitoring the spread of COVID-19 daily.

As of 3:20 p.m., Saturday, May 1, according to the ADH website, there were:

  • 335,968 total cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
    • 263,096 confirmed cases
    • 72,872 probable cases
  • 328,135 recoveries
  • 2,036 active cases
    • 1,375 confirmed active cases
    • 661 probable active cases
  • 5,741 total deaths
    • 4,561 deaths among confirmed cases
    • 1,180 deaths among probable cases
  • 168 currently hospitalized
    • 75 in ICU
    • 29 on ventilators
  • 3,538,612 people total have been tested
    • 8.8% positive PCR tests
    • 15.3% positive antigen tests
  • 3,189,447 people have tested negative

The counties with the highest new cases added as of Saturday, May 1:

  1. Benton: 35
  2. Washington: 21
  3. Pulaski: 20

“We recognize Arkansans’ concerns about this illness, and we are committed to keeping the public informed with as much information as we have about the virus, while also protecting the privacy of individual patients,” the ADH stated in a March 2, 2020 news release.

Region 8 counties reporting positive cases of COVID-19 include:

County Total Active Recovered Deaths Negatives
Baxter 3,156 30 3,023 103 22,137
Clay 1,755 15 1,690 50 18,638
Cleburne 1,973 9 1,889 74 23,053
Craighead 13,364 120 13,065 178 124,749
Crittenden 6,031 66 5,867 96 44,156
Cross 1,943 5 1,888 50 16,834
Greene 6,101 35 5,990 75 50,599
Independence 3,755 12 3,620 123 43,642
Jackson 3,218 6 3,173 38 27,608
Lawrence 2,107 20 2,044 43 16,100
Mississippi 5,830 38 5,685 107 41,774
Poinsett 3,159 13 3,069 77 28,690
Randolph 2,101 15 2,039 47 21,137
St. Francis 3,586 24 3,520 42 31,801
Sharp 1,592 13 1,534 45 18,095
Stone 987 3 954 30 12,399
White 7,953 46 7,787 118 55,214
Woodruff 645 1 631 13 8,806

Nursing Homes: For the latest report on COVID-19 cases among Arkansas nursing home residents and staff, click here.

The ADH has released an interactive map of COVID-19′s spread throughout the state, including the number of cases, recoveries, and deaths by county.

It can also be viewed here.

For a national county-by-county interactive map, based on per capita COVID-19 cases, go here: https://bit.ly/COVIDpercapita »

For questions concerning the coronavirus, the ADH has established a call center staffed by health care providers.

Between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., those with urgent and non-urgent questions should call 1-800-803-7847.

After 4:30 p.m., urgent calls needing an immediate response should call 501-661-2136.

[ ADH COVID-19 Dashboard ]

For the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19, click here.

